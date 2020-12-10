Mesej transforming lives in rural Sabah – Joachim

RANAU: The State Government is intensifying efforts to eradicate poverty through various development programmes that have direct impact on the target group.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam said that among the programmes that are already showing results is the Mini Estet Sejahtera or Mesej under the Sabah Land Development Board (SLDB).

He said the programme had successfully transformed the lives of rural communities and took them out of the poverty threshold.

“Mesej has been implemented in 52 villages in several districts, namely Keningau, Nabawan, Pitas, Beaufort, Sipitang, Sebatik, Kinabatangan, Kunak and Semporna as well as Kampung Mansalu, Ranau since 2013,” he said.

“To date, 295 people as well as 20 from Kampung Mansalu and Kampung Karagasan have participated in the programme,” he said during his visit to Kampung Mansalu here recently.

Joachim, who is Minister of Industrial Development and Kundasang assemblyman, was given a briefing about Mesej by SLDB general manager, Syahheddrul Joddari.

He said through Mesej, SLDB was able to assist villagers to develop their land by planting palm oil apart from providing them with basic infrastructure such as houses, water and electricity supplies.

According to him, the State Government will intensify such programs as it has been proven to be effective in bringing the people out of the poverty doldrums.

He also hoped more people in the rural areas would be able to participate in the programme, which is being coordinated by the district offices.

“Such programme needs to be continued to ensure the rural people have a better livelihood,” he said, adding that based on the statistics of the Mesej programme in Kampung Mansalu, the average monthly income of the participants was between RM950 and RM1,500.

“This is proof that Mesej really helps in boosting the standard of living of the people in rural areas,” he said.

At the same time, Joachim hoped the basic amenities in Kampung Mansalu will be upgraded particularly the main road leading to village, which is only an ex-logging track (dirt road) and is only accessible by four-wheel drive vehicle.

The distance between the village and Ranau town is 83 kilometer (direct) and 272 kilometer if using via Telupid which is another alternative road through palm oil estate.