NSC to resume Filipino deportation exercises Dec 15

KOTA KINBALU: The National Security Council (NSC) here will resume the repatriation exercises for Filipino deportees next week.

Its Sabah Director Sharifah Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said the repatriation of no more than 400 deportees will be carried out on Tuesday (Dec 15).

She said the Zamboanga-based Antonia 1 ferry is expected to arrive at Sandakan Port on Tuesday after which commencement of the repatriation will start.

“Upon boarding of all deportees, the appointed vessel will immediately return to its port of origin on the same day,” she said.

Sharifah said the bulk of the returning Filipinos who had been arrested and temporarily detained for Immigration violation are from Tawau.

She said the request to allow stranded Filipinos to participate in the scheduled voyage has yet to be decided by the relevant authorities.

Sharifah said the Philippine Embassy staff assigned to assist in the repatriation exercise and conduct the RT-PCR swab test on their returning citizens are expected to arrive in Sabah anytime later this week.

“Deportees from the Sandakan temporary detention centre are not included in the list because of the Covid-19 reported cases,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dakota Shipping Enterprise Sdn Bhd, the local company appointed to assist in the smooth conduct and welfare of deportees during the 16-hour sea journey welcomed the resumption of the repatriation exercise.

Its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Juvy Tulipas said the timely decision of NSC will allow the returnees to reunite with their loved ones and families during Christmas and New Year celebration this month.

“We also hope the authorities concerned will consider allowing regular passengers to take part in the remaining scheduled voyages for this year for humanitarian reason,” the CEO opined.

Juvy assured that Dakota Shipping will continue to provide all the necessary helping hands to NSC and other authorities both in Malaysia and Philippines to ensure orderly, systematic and problem free repatriation exercises as well as protect the health aspect of every passenger during the sea journey.