Parties sign MoA to formulate S’wak Road Safety Strategic Plan (2021-2025)

KUCHING: The Sarawak Road Safety Council (SRSC) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Unimas Holdings Sdn Bhd yesterday to formulate the Sarawak Road Safety Strategic Plan (2021-2025), which is expected to be completed by May next year.

According to a statement by SRSC, the objectives of the strategic plan are to identify measures to reduce road fatalities in Sarawak by at least 10 per cent annually by 2025; to provide strategic framework for Sarawak road safety initiatives; to establish strategic pillars for implementation and to instil responsibility and road ownership to all stakeholders and key players.

This is taking in view that while the road network in the state continues to improve and expand, there was an average of one road fatality from road crashes daily in 2019.

The MOA was signed by SRSC executive chairman Datu Safri Zainudin and Unimas Holdings Sdn Bhd chairman Datu Dr Hatta Solhi at USCI Hotel here. I

It was witnessed by Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Unimas Holdings Sdn Bhd director Dr Mohammad Hirman Ritom Abdullah, Unimas vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi and SRSC secretary Mohamad Zakaria Abdul Wahab.

Julaihi was representing Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, who is also SRSC chairman.