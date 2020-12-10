Perak Sultan says third MB in over two years reflects poorly on state’s politicians

KUALA KANGSAR (Dec 10): Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today said there was no pride in his appointment of a third mentri besar in the state since the 14th general election in 2018.

The Sultan said this was a reflection of failure in the Perak Legislative Assembly.

“It portrays the failure of leadership among politicians to be guaranteed consistent support to enable the mind and energy to be focused on governing the state in the best way for the benefit of the people,” he said in his speech during the swearing-in of the 14th MB at Istana Kinta here.

Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad, who is also the Kota Tampan assemblyman, took his oath of office as the latest Perak MB today.

The Sultan reminded the state lawmakers that they were elected only because of the trust shown by the people.

“The people have chosen them to carry out the responsibility to provide services and upgrade their economy as well as their social needs.

“The people, especially the poor, are affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, where some have lost their jobs and income.

“The people should not be betrayed due to the influence of the emotional grudge over conservative political thinking,” he said.

The Sultan also pointed out that a person’s true character will be revealed when he comes into wealth, position and power.

“When a person is surrounded with greedy, self interest, double faced, with hidden intention people as well as those who misused relationships with leaders, the humble and moderation culture disappears, with the person’s arrogance appearing.

“Do not at any time allow yourself to be careless or to be on cloud nine, whereby you forget the green grass you once step on which has now turned brown because it has not been watered for long,” he added.

Sultan Nazrin also thanked former MB Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu for his services.

“I would also like to thank all the state executive council members for their services,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin also thanked members of the media who had camped outside Istana Kinta in Ipoh throughout the state political crisis.

“The media were committed, they had to withstand the heat and heavy rain just to deliver the latest developments and news to the people.

“The police also did their best to monitor the situation,” he said.

Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal was deposed by a vote of confidence on him that was initiated by Umno. – Malay Mail