RM2 mln aid to travel agencies highest in country – Matta

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) commends the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Jafry Arifin and the Sabah Government’s timely intervention to aid financially-distressed travel companies especially during this festive season.

Matta president, Datuk Tan Kok Liang said, “We appreciate the allocation of the RM4,000 special grant to registered Sabah-based travel and tour companies as a gesture of support during this difficult time. Matta has over 500 members that are licensed travel agencies in Sabah alone.”

He said the one-off cash incentive is an acknowledgment that travel and tour operators play an important role in both domestic and international promotions together with the State Government.

“The initial proposal was submitted by Matta Sabah Chapter. Matta is also thankful for the grant of RM30,000 to the Matta Sabah Chapter including RM10,000 for training programme.

“The cash incentive is a morale booster for travel and tour operators to remain resilient in this crucial situation and to reactivate their companies.”

Tan said other states should emulate the Sabah State Government realising that tourism SMEs are an integral part of the tourism ecosystem.

He added that these SMEs have done promotions for the state in the last 30 years and provided jobs for workers which include tour guides and drivers.

“Sadly, the Federal and most State Governments have overlooked the plight of SME tour companies.

“Meanwhile, we hope that the State Government will review the requirement of PCR or Antigen test three days prior to the arrival or departure for Sabah in order to revive the leisure market segment,” concluded Tan.