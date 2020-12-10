SRDC finds site for construction, repair wastes

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) has identified a dumping site for construction and renovation wastes.

SRDC standing committee for environment and public health chairman councillor Kong Chek Kin said this is to solve illegal dumping of these wastes in Sibu Jaya.

He informed that the site is at Industrial Area Lane E, Permata Road, belonging to Amcorp Sibu Jaya Sdn Bhd and is provided free of charge by the company to the council.

“All this while, Sibu Jaya has been facing a big issue on illegal dumping of construction waste and renovation waste. The wastes are simply thrown at the roadside which is causing nuisance and a lot of public health issues,” he said.

With the availability of the dump site, SRDC would enforce a by-law that requires contractors or construction companies to register with the council and to pay deposit before they could commence construction or renovation works.

Registration can be done at Sibu Jaya public library.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the deposit is to ensure that the contractors do not leave any waste or debris at their construction or renovation site and it would be returned to them if they complied completely with the terms.

“So, I urge all new contractors and existing contractors in Sibu Jaya to register with us. We will do this as soon as possible,” he said.

He expected the new dumpsite to be fully operational in January.

“This dumpsite is mainly for construction waste and renovation waste and not for household wastes.

“We will put a notice there and we will place one person to man the area to ensure that only construction and renovation wastes are thrown at the dumping ground,” he added.