State government seeks more federal funds for coastal bridges, roads

KUCHING: Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi says the state government hopes to get more funding from the federal government to build more coastal roads and bridges to enhance the connectivity between coastal villages and towns.

He added that currently, the state government is using its own funds to build three major coastal bridges, the coastal roads and second trunk road.

“Three bridges were cancelled by the PH federal government in2018, Batang Rambungan, Batang Lupar and Batang Igan bridges and we have taken them back and put them under the state budget,” he said when met at the Sarawak Road Safety Council (SRSC) Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signing ceremony with Unimas Holdings Sdn Bhd at a hotel here yesterday.

Aside from that, the state will also build missing links along coastal roads throughout the state.

He added that the government funding is channeled under the Malaysian Roads Records Information Systems (Marris) funding annually, but more is needed.

On the three cancelled bridges, construction of the Batang Rambungan and Batang Igan bridges costing RM310.8 million RM142.2 million respectively had started but the Batang Lupar Bridge costing RM1 billion has yet to start. However, construction of the approach road towards the Batang Lupar Bridge has started.

Meanwhile, the construction for the Second Trunk Road would start soon, he said.

The Second Trunk Road will provide an alternative road to the Coastal Road Network and Pan Borneo Highway, improve mobility and shorten travel time and distance from Kuching to Simanggang, Betong and Sibu. It will make connectivity between towns, longhouses and villages in the state seamless and mega projects will be implemented along the road.

The coastal roads budget of RM5 billion and the 6 billion ringgit for the Second Trunk Road will come from the state budget.