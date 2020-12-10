Ting: 117 events, festivals listed in 2021 tourism calendar of events

KUCHING: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has listed a total of 117 events and festivals under the Sarawak Tourism Calendar of Events for next year to promote tourism and attract tourists to Sarawak.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting told this to reporters after chairing the Sarawak Tourism Coordination Committee (STCC) meeting at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here yesterday.

“In 2020, we are facing a difficult time, namely Covid-19 and the tourism industry is severely affected. The ministry has however worked hard to prepare and focus on preparation for 2021,” he said.

Pointing out that 105 events were held throughout the state this year, he said among the new events included in the 2021 tourism calendar are the opening of the Borneo Cultural Museum (expected in March) as well as the World Rainforest Music Festival, Borneo Jazz Music Festival, Benak Festival, Borneo Cultural Festival and Sarawak Regatta.

He said the ministry’s focus next would be more on community-based or domestic events because the state’s tourism industry had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sarawak has about 66 attractive waterfalls with the potential to become a tourism product as well as attract tourists to the state and we hope more residents, especially in rural areas, would be encouraged to provide home stay,” he said.