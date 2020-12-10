Worker seriously hurt after wall collapses in training institute in Santubong

KUCHING (Dec 10): A 19-year-old man was seriously injured after a concrete wall fell on him at a training institute in Santubong here on Wednesday.

The Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said the man had gone to pick up a broom near the wall when it suddenly collapsed at 2.18pm.

The victim suffered a broken leg and was bleeding from the head, it said in an incident report.

The department also said that the section of the wall that collapsed was two metres by six metres long.

“The collapse happened because the wall was not in good condition,” it said.

The victim was rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment. No update on his condition was immediately available.

A spokesman of the institute said the man was a pest control company worker and that the wall was part of a laundry area.