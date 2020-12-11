15 individuals in Serian arrested for drug-related activities

KUCHING (Dec 11): An inter-agency operation led by the police to weed out drug peddlers and drug addicts in Serian saw a total of 15 suspects aged between 19 and 35 years old being arrested.

Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said the two-day operation which started on Dec 8 involved raids that were carried out at residential locations.

“From the raids, we managed to seize drugs that were kept inside 10 plastic packets and four straw tubes believed to be methamphetamine weighing at 7.26 grammes,” said Aswandy in a statement last night.

He added that the seized drugs, worth RM1,180 was believed to be intended to be sold in Serian.

The suspects comprising of 14 men and one woman, tested positive for methamphetamine/amphetamine during a drug test that was carried out at the district police headquarters.

Six of the suspects including the woman will be investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for allegedly possessing drugs while the remaining nine suspects will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug abuse.

Meanwhile, Aswandy also urged the people in Serian to cooperate with the police to tackle the issue which seems to be on the rise.

“The people should be more aware of drug related activities around them and inform the police immediately,” he added.