532 new cases, five deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 532 new positive Covid-19 cases, five deaths, and 233 recoveries today (December 11), said Local Government and Housing minister and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 532, making the cumulative total to 32,066 cases. Five death cases have been recorded, two in Papar District and one each in the Putatan, Tawau and Sandakan District,” he said.

“Today a total of 233 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospitals, making the cumulative recovery total to 28,923. So far, a total of 1805 patients are receiving treatment, namely 629 people in the hospitals and 1176 in PKRC (Covid Quarantine and Treatment Centres).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 63 and 20 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, the official Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson.

Masidi said Kota Kinabalu recorded 195 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah today, followed by Lahad Datu (166), Sandakan (49), Penampang (45), Tuaran (22), Tawau (16), Putatan (10), Kota Belud (nine), Keningau (six), Kalabakan (five), Papar (four), Kudat (three), Tenom (one) and Ranau (one).

He said no cases were found in Semporna, Kota Marudu, Kinabatangan, Telupid, Pitas, Beluran, Kuala Penyu, Tongod, Tambunan, Beaufort, Kunak, Sipitang and Nabawan.

He added no additional red zones and no new clusters were reported today.

“Of the 532 Covid-19 positive cases, a total of 326 cases (61.3%) were from existing cluster screening, 127 cases (23.9%) from close contact screening in 13 districts, 43 cases (8.1%) from symptomatic screening, 11 cases (2%) from community screening and 25 cases (4.7%) were from other categories, ” he said.