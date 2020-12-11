Alliance Bank staff tests positive for Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad today informed that an employee based at its Donggongon branch in Sabah had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on December 9, and is currently receiving medical attention at the government hospital.

The affected employee has been physically absent from office since December 5, the bank said in a statement yesterday.

In line with the bank’s safety and health guidelines on Covid-19, it has notified other employees who may have had close contact with the affected employee.

The bank has also arranged for the employees to get tested for Covid-19, and has advised them to remain in home quarantine.