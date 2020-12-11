Celebrity preacher charged with committing unnatural sex

PETALING JAYA: Celebrity preacher Da’i Syed, whose real name is Syed Shah Iqmal Syed Mohammad Shaiful, pleaded not guilty in separate courts yesterday to charges of committing unnatural sex and using criminal force to a private college student with intent to outrage her modesty two months ago.

Syed Shah Iqmal, 25, who was in light blue T-shirt, looked calm when he made the plea to both charges, which were read out before Sessions Court judge Faiz Dziyauddin and Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir, respectively.

In the court before judge Faiz, the preacher was charged with committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature on the 22-year-old woman at his rented house in Damansara Perdana here between 3am and 4am last Oct 17.

He faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years, and shall also be liable to whipping, if found guilty, as provided under Section 377B of the Penal Code.

Deputy public prosecutor P. Vitiya Monisha prosecuted, while the accused was represented

by lawyer Syed Amirul Syed Edros.

Faiz, in allowing Syed Shah Iqmal to be released on bail of RM20,000 with one surety, also ordered him to report himself at the nearest police station on the first day of every month pending the disposal of the case, as well as to not intimidate the victim.

The court set Feb 19 for mention for submission of documents.

Meanwhile, in the Magistrate’s Court, Syed Shah Iqmal was charged with using criminal force on the same woman with intent to outrage her modesty at the same place and date.

The charge, under Section 354 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, or fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, if found guilty.

Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan allowed Syed Shah Iqmal bail of RM5,000 with one surety and ordered to not intimidate the victim.

He set Feb 19 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Zamriah Zarifah Aris appeared for the prosecution in the case. — Bernama