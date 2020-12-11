‘Confucius Institute will always have support of Chinese Consulate General in Kuching’

SIBU: The Chinese Consulate General in Kuching will continue to fully support the Confucius Institute.

In this regard, it has prepared more than 400 sets of books and audio-visual products as gifts, which will soon be delivered to Sibu for teachers and students, said Deputy Consul-General of the Chinese Consulate General in Kuching, Zhang Yang.

“Today, the Confucius Institute has been set up in Sarawak. This will certainly make more friends from all ethnic groups in Sarawak understand China and Chinese culture, and boost the friendship between China and Sarawak,” he said via online platform during the inauguration ceremony of Confucius Institute at University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) here yesterday.

“The inauguration of the Confucius Institute today marks new achievements in practical cooperation between China and Sarawak.

“It is hoped that NCWU (North China University of Water Resources and Electric Power) will give full play to the advantages of professional disciplines, make full use of and serve the needs of large-scale Chinese and foreign enterprises in Sarawak.

“Additionally, it is hoped that while teaching Chinese and showing Chinese culture, the Confucius Institute at UCTS will effectively learn from the local folk, so as to make the Confucius Institute a stage of cultural exchanges and mutual learning,” he added.

Meanwhile, NCWU president Liu Wenkai said the cooperation with UCTS is a strategic move and important support for NCWU to accelerate internationalisation.

“The Confucius Institute is an important platform for strengthening cultural and educational exchanges and cooperation between China and foreign countries.

“It plays an important role as a bridge and link in promoting Chinese language teaching, enhancing friendship between China and foreign countries, and boosting exchanges and mutual learning among civilisations. NCWU fully supports the construction of Confucius Institute at UCTS,” Liu assured.

Earlier, he spoke on the background of NCWU.

Deputy director-general of the Education Department of Henan Province, Diao Yuhua, said the Confucius Institute at UCTS represents the achievements of joint cooperation and in-depth communications between the two universities.

“In the future, we will continue to absorb the wisdom of all parties and integrate educational resources to support the Confucius Institute at UCTS to achieve sustainable, high quality and distinctive development.

“It is hoped that UCTS and NCWU will give full play to their own characteristics and cultural advantages, concentrate on innovating the educational philosophy of Confucius Institutes, and provide flexible Chinese education channels to serve local people and businesses,” he said.

Others from China who delivered their speeches via online platform included vice president and secretary-general of Chinese International Education Foundation, Zhao Lingshan; president of Super Energy Holdings Co., Ltd, Dai Jitao; and president of China Three Gorges International Co., Ltd, Lv Jiongtao.

Chairman of UCTS, Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, also spoke at the ceremony.

Among those present at the campus were UCTS vice chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Khairuddin Ab Hamid, deputy vice chancellor Associate Professor Dr Azlan Ali, dean of Confucius Institute at UCTS Associate Professor Dr Wong Sing Sing, council member of Confucius Institute at UCTS Associate Professor Dr Wong Poh Ming, United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu president Ngieng Ping Sing, Sarawak Chinese Cultural Association president Lau Pek Kii, The United Association of Chinese Primary Aided School Boards of Management, Sibu, Kapit and Mukah Division chairman Tang Siong Khui and Sarawak China Trades Importers & Exporters Association chairman Kapitan Lee Kung Kwong.