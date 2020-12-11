Covid-19: 1 new case classified as imported case recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Dec 11): Sarawak recorded one new imported Covid-19 case today in Bintulu, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

This brought the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,074.

The case is a Filipino citizen who had entered Malaysia to work on an oil and gas ship in Bintulu. The case had entered Kuala Lumpur from Manila, Philippines on November 13 and was checked into a quarantine centre in Petaling Jaya for his mandatory 14-day quarantine.

During the quarantine period, the case underwent rT-PCR Covid-19 test screening on November 13 and the result was found to be negative. He also underwent a RTK Antibody test on November 26 and he was found to be non-reactive for Covid-19.

On November 30, the case continued his journey to Sarawak via a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Miri Airport. Upon arrival in Miri, he was checked into a quarantine centre and underwent the rT-PCR test screening at a private hospital. The result was also negative.

The case was then released from quarantine order and was allowed to continue the journey to Bintulu on December 5. Upon arrival in Bintulu, the case stayed at a hotel while waiting to sign on to the ship.

On December 9, the case once again underwent a screening test in a private hospital for the purpose of signing on to the ship and rT-PCR test result was found positive for Covid-19 on December 10.

The case did not show any signs or symptoms of infection. The case was admitted to the isolation ward at Bintulu Hospital for further treatment.

The case is still under investigation and contact tracing is being done. Based on travel history and preliminary investigation, he is believed to have contracted the infection in his country of origin.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that there were two recovery and discharged cases recorded today.

“As of today, 1,043 or 97.11 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of 12 cases are still being treated at hospitals’ isolation wards. Out of that, 10 are at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), one each in Miri Hospital and Bintulu Hospital,” it said.

There were 16 Person-Under-Investigation (PUIs) for the day, with two still awaiting lab results. This brought the cumulative total of PUIs to 10,934 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there are 351 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine Friday. This brings the total of current PUS to 4,461 individuals at 41 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 37,826.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 1.77 per cent of total cases.

There is also no new cluster, with currently active clusters in the state numbering at four, namely the Besi Cluster, Jalan Abell Cluster, Greenhill Cluster and Wisma Saberkas Cluster. All of them are in Kuching.

Serian and Kuching districts are still yellow zones as there was a total of three cases of local infection recorded in the last 14 days, with two in Serian and one in Kuching. The other 38 districts in the state remain green.