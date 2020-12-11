EAIC warns public to be wary of fake calls

PUTRAJAYA: Members of the public have been advised to be wary of telephone calls from those claiming to be staff of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC).

The agency, in a statement yesterday, said, this is following complaints from victims who received such calls recently.

“EAIC has lodged a police report regarding this matter and hopes the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will investigate these fake calls to protect the public’s interest and maintain EAIC’s reputation,” the statement read.

Members of the public who receive these suspicious call are advised to be cautious and to get prior confirmation from the EAIC via contact numbers listed on its official portal www.eaic.gov.my. — Bernama