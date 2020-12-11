Fatimah leads ministry officials to visit needy families

KUCHING: Officials from the Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development visited needy families in four areas here yesterday.

Led by minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, the visit was made in conjunction with the Family Visit Programme (Program Ziarah Keluarga) by the Department of Women and Family Development Sarawak (JWKS).

They visited Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Flats, Kampung Kudei, Sri Wangi Flats and Kampung Selipar Putus.

“In each area visited, we gave food assistance to 25 families. The total number of recipients in all the four areas was 100 families,” Fatimah told reporters when met at Kampung Selipar Putus.

Beneficiaries of the assistance included single mothers and those whose income was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 100 families were given food aid in the form of rice, flour, cooking oil, eggs, canned food and so on.

“During the visit, I also took time to talk to families who are in need of welfare assistance. I will find the best solution to help them. Among the things which I asked are what is their income like and whether they have disabled family members or not,” she said.

On another matter, Fatimah hoped to get assistance for families living in the MBKS Flats who had difficulty in paying their rents from the federal government by next year.

“I believe that there is an assistance to help poor families living in flats to pay their rents from the federal Ministry of Housing and Local Government. It might be announced next year,” she said.

Also present during the visit were MBKS mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, Women and Family Department Sarawak director Noriah Ahmad, Sarawak Women and Family Council member Raja Noor Akmar Raja Kamil and other officials.