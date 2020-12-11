Foreigners caught for online gambling at convenience store

BAU: Police arrested two foreigners suspected of being online gambling top-up agents during a raid at a grocery shop in Jalan Guang Cheng here on Wednesday.

Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the raid was conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Bau police district headquarters at around 1.20pm.

Poge said initial inspections conducted at the scene found that both suspects are believed to have been involved in gambling activities.

“Both suspects were later detained and among items seized included an amount of cash, mobile phones, and a modem set to assist in the investigations,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said investigations will be conducted under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“Besides that, both suspects will also be investigated under Section 15(1)(c) of the

Immigration Act 1959/1963,” he said.