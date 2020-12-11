Fuel prices: All fuel types up by 3 sen this week

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 12 Disember 2020 Sehingga 18 Disember 2020. pic.twitter.com/qP5mcbUw4G — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) December 11, 2020

KUCHING (Dec 11): The price of fuel will go up by 3 sen this week, with RON95, RON97 and diesel recording similar price hikes.

The price per litre for RON95 will rise to RM1.73 per litre, whereas RON97 will be priced at RM2.03 per litre.

Diesel will be priced at RM1.93 per litre after the price change, which will take place at midnight (Dec 5) tonight.

The prices will remain unchanged until the next fuel price revision on Dec 18.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.