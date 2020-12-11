GOF foils foreigners’ attempts to enter Sarawak illegally in Lundu and Serian

KUCHING (Dec 11): The General Operations Force (GOF) yesterday recorded two successful operations involving illegal immigrants in Lundu and Serian.

The agency in a statement today said the first operation was conducted near the Malaysia-Indonesia border in Biawak, Lundu at around 8.15am where three Indonesian men were found by a team from the GOF 11th battalion along one of the ‘jalan tikus’ (illegal pathways) for allegedly trying to enter the state.

Further checks revealed that none of them were in possession of any valid travel documents.

All three were then ordered to return to their home country to curb the spread of the Covid-19 in Sarawak.

The second successful operation said the statement took place near the Tebedu ICQS around 11pm last night during a routine safety patrol.

During the patrol, GOF personnel came across a suspicious sedan car and decided to check its occupants.

The team discovered that the driver was a local male whereas two of its passengers were illegal immigrants.

It is however not made known whether the two Indonesian men were trying to exit or enter the country.

All three suspects were arrested and will be investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The vehicle, worth RM80,000, was also seized and handed over to the Tebedu police station for further action.

Meanwhile, the GOF under Ops Benteng has recorded 52 cases involving the arrest of 198 suspects comprising of 42 local and 156 foreigners.

GOF in their operations has also accumulated a total of RM1,699,422 worth of seized items.