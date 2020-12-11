Herman Luping passes away

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah Attorney General Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Herman Luping has passed away.

Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai announced this in his Facebook today. Joniston said they had the opportunity to visit Herman this morning.

Tan Sri Herman Luping is a former lawyer and politician in Sabah.

He has published several books including “Sabah’s Dilemma”, a historical account of the development of politics in Sabah since the Colonial days to the present. “Indigeneous Ethnic Communities Of Sabah: The Kadazandusun” is a study on the major ethnic indigenous groups in Sabah.

He has also written books retelling local Sabahan stories and legends, “Kadazan Tales & Legends of Penampang District” as well as “Pangazou”, a story that has been adapted for film according to Siung Films.