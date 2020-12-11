Malaysia records highest score for open data readiness in Asean region — DOSM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded the highest score in open data readiness among Asean member states (AMS) through the assessment made by ASEANstats in 2020, said the office of Chief Statistician Malaysia, Department of Statistics (DOSM).

The department, however, did not elaborate on the score but said Malaysia was once again entrusted to lead the Working Group on System of National Accounts (WGSNA) 2021-2022.

It said as the lead countries initiating the Big Data concept note, Malaysia and Indonesia would further collaborate in developing AMS capacity-building plans to achieve its objectives within the stipulated time frame.

“In conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the Asean Community Statistical System Committee (ACSS10), Malaysia has shared best practices and experiences on the compilation of International Merchandise Trade Statistics (IMTS), Statistics of International Trade in Services (SITS) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The sharing is in the form of videographics and infographics at the ACSS High-Level Forum held on Dec 10, back-to-back with ACSS10,” it said.

According to the statement, the Covid-19 outbreak has demanded the DOSM to relook its data collection approach and communication tools.

“As a new norm, DOSM leverages digital and technology platforms as one of the best initiatives in generating national official statistics to assist the government in evidence-based decision making.

“Among these were three special online surveys to measure the impact of Covid-19 on individuals and companies, and released seven volumes of the Malaysian Economic Statistics Review (MESR) and 223 series of various reports to reflect the latest economic and social developments.

“DOSM has also developed a special landing page that displays interactive visualisation of Covid-19… all these best practices are shared at the international platforms such as webinars, forums, conferences and the Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) special Covid-19 websites,” it said.

Meanwhile, the statement said heads of the Asean National Statistical Offices participated in the ACSS10 from Dec 8 to 9, hosted virtually by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam as the Chair of ACSS10.

It said the DOSM joined the session led by the Chief Statistician Malaysia, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin as well as the International Statistical Organisation and Development Partners.

The session discussed the key deliverables and agreed to strengthen statistical cooperation, namely the ACSS Open Data Implementation Framework, Asean-Help-Asean Framework, the outcome of the Mid-Term Review of the ACSS Strategic Plan 2016-2025 and the revised ACSS Strategic Plan, 2021-2025. — Bernama