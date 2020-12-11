Malaysians searched for recipes more than any other country in 2020, Google reveals

PETALING JAYA (Dec 11): Google Malaysia has revealed its top searches for the year and the results certainly confirm our status as a food-obsessed nation.

Malaysia came out tops as the country that searched for the most recipes in 2020 as many were confined in their homes to flatten the Covid-19 curve, turning to food for comfort.

The most-searched-for recipe was Dalgona Coffee, the sweet Korean beverage made by whipping sugar and instant coffee before it’s added to milk.

The social media phenomenon which took the world by storm was followed by its caffeine-free cousin, the Dalgona Milo, coming in second.

In third place was Biscoff Cheesecake and subsequently, Tornado Cake, Marble Jelita Cake, youtiao, kuih Cek Mek Molek, apam balik, taufufa and Burnt Cheesecake.

“2020 has undoubtedly been a unique year and the trending search terms in our Year in Search lists reflect that — from being concerned citizens of the world, to an increased search for digital learning tools as schools closed nationwide,” Google Malaysia consumer products communications manager Nadia Khan said in a press release.

“We sought to stay informed throughout the global pandemic while thanking our frontliners and searching for financial aid programmes — a glimpse into the challenges as we adapt to the new norm.

“Malaysians also turned to food as a newfound hobby, for comfort, or as a new business venture with the highest search interest for recipes in the world.”

The tech giant released its annual Year in Search lists yesterday as it looks back at the collective trending searches that piqued the nation’s interest in the past 12 months.

Coronavirus — most searched Covid-19 term

With the pandemic disrupting daily life, forcing us to adhere to the new normal, it’s unsurprising that “coronavirus” was the most searched Covid-19 term.

“Covid-19 Malaysia” came in second while “thank you coronavirus helpers” was the third most-searched phrase followed by “coronavirus tips,” “coronavirus update” and “Wuhan virus.”

Bantuan Prihatin Nasional also topped the list

Malaysians also searched for government financial aid and assistance schemes with Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) topping the list, followed by Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH), KWSP i-Lestari, mySalam and “LHDN semakan” (Inland Revenue Board check) that helped many to stay afloat during economic hardship.

The dramas and reality shows Malaysians googled the most

Home entertainment became the norm in 2020 and topping Google’s entertainment search list was television drama Forensic Heroes IV.

‘7 Hari Mencintaiku 2’, K-drama ‘The World of the Married’, the Academy Award winner for Best Film ‘Parasite’ and the Hong Kong crime series ‘Line Walker 3’ made it to the top 10 list.

Realme dominated the gadget category

One device Malaysians couldn’t stop googling was the Beijing-headquartered Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme.

Realme claimed nine out of the 10 spots in Google Malaysia’s trending search under the gadget category with reviews for the brand’s 6 Pro model leading the list.

US Election 2020 is Google Malaysia’s top 2020 search

In summary, Google Malaysia revealed its top trending searches in the country and the number one spot was none other than the recent nail-biting US Election 2020.

In a year of crucial political moments, economic survival and digital adoption, Google Classroom was the second most searched term of the year, followed by Google Classroom, BPN, BSH and coronavirus. – Malay Mail