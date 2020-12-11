Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle accident

MIRI: A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Bukit Peninjau near Bekenu around 5.30pm Wednesday.

Head of State Traffic Police and Investigation Department Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement yesterday said the victim identified as Linggang Lium, 52, died on the spot due to serious injuries.

“Initial investigation shows that the victim was heading towards Miri-Bintulu road from Bakong.

“He is believed to have lost control of his machine and skidded before falling into a drain,” said Alexson, adding he died of serious injuries at the scene.

The remains have been taken to Miri Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.