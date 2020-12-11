Perikatan sec-gen pitches formal ties to BN, GPS for united GE15 front

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 11): Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin mooted today a formal charter spanning Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional and Gabungan Parti Sarawak to ensure they jointly contest the next general election.

In a statement highlighting the benefits of their informal cooperation since taking over the federal government from Pakatan Harapan (PH) in March, the PN secretary-general said his proposal would ensure the continuity of this.

“The coalition could potentially elevate the aspirations and visions pursued by the political parties within it.

“As such, a formal political charter between all three coalitions should be realised urgently,” he said.

Hamzah said such a charter would build up Malaysians’ trust and confidence in the stability and ability of the partnering coalitions to govern and develop the country.

The proposed coalition would be founded on the principle of inclusivity, he said when asserting that all participating parties would be given equal room to express their views, regardless of their size and the communities they represent.

“I am confident if the leaders of these parties are genuine in determining a better future for the country, God willing, this homeland will become a country that its citizens and the world will be proud of.”

The feeler suggested that momentum is again building towards the early general election that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was said to be contemplating to secure a personal mandate to lead.

Muhyiddin and PN came to power after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned in February to trigger the collapse of the PH administration.

Since then, however, PN’s rule at the federal and state levels has been characterised by instability due to the informal cooperation with allies such as Umno.

While PN has registered officially, it only has Muhyiddin’s Bersatu, Islamist party PAS, and two Sabah parties as members.

BN, which had governed Malaysia for over six decades until its 2018 defeat, is not a member nor is GPS, the Sarawak coalition comprising former components of BN that went independent following the 14th general election result.

Last week, Perak Umno lawmakers deposed Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as the mentri besar of the state under the guise of a confidence motion in him, which he then lost 48-10.

Muhyiddin said in September that he could call an early general election if PN won the Sabah state election, which the coalition did.

However, a third wave of Covid-19 infections slammed into Malaysia and put paid to this.

While Covid-19 cases remain high, vaccines against the disease have begun to reach some countries and Malaysia is also expected to receive its first shipments in the first quarter of next year. – Malay Mail