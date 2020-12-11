Prisoner pleads not guilty to having drugs

MIRI: A prison inmate pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to two counts of drug possession.

David Lyan John Kalan, 31, from Promin Jaya, Desa Senadin faces two charges under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 which are punishable under Section 12(3) of the same act.

If convicted, the accused could be fined up to RM100,000 or five years’ jail or both for each charge.

For the first charge, David was found to have methamphetamine weighing 0.75g at his house in Promin Jaya, Desa Senadin hereat 9.45pm on June 20, 2016.

For the second charge, he was found to have committed similar offence – possessing 0.83g methamphetamine at a house in KM2, off Miri-Bintulu road about 3pm on Feb 10, 2017.

Earlier, prosecuting officer Inspector Mohd Khairi Mohd Noor applied for a new date for case management after the accused pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie set Jan 12 next year for case management.

Meanwhile, the accused who is serving eight months’ jail for another offence was ordered to be released on RM2,000-bail in two local sureties.