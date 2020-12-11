Serian Resident warns oil palm planters not to bring in illegal foreign workers during pandemic

TEBEDU (Dec 11): Serian Resident Tuah Suni has warned oil palm planters in Serian Division not to bring in illegal foreign workers during this Covid-19 pandemic.

He said hiring foreign workers who entered Sarawak illegally was not safe as they could potentially be carriers of Covid-19, in reference to two recently detected positive cases in Serian involving a couple who had come in from a neighbouring country.

“Don’t ever bring in illegal immigrants to work at your farms especially at this time when we are countering the spread of Covid-19. Just few days ago, there were reported Covid-19 cases involving workers who had come from across the border.

“This is indeed a challenge especially for those villages located near the border,” he said in his speech when closing a Rural Transformation Programme at Kampung Sejijag Plaman today.

Some 100 people attended the event which also saw talks on dangers of drugs and substance abuse, crime and fire prevention.

Tuah said Sejijag Plaman was one of three villages in Serian selected for the programme this year.

While the village would enjoy benefits of rural transformation, he called on parents and elders there to monitor negative elements creeping in which can badly influence the youths.

“Monitor the activities of your children, and don’t let them be involved in drugs and crime. We need them as human capital for the state and nation,” he added.