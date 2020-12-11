Shell’s campaign wins Prince Michael Road Safety Award

KUCHING: Shell Malaysia’s road safety programme for tertiary students, #ShellSelamatSampai Varsity Challenge, was recently awarded the Prince Michael International Road Safety Award.

The #ShellSelamatSampai Varsity Challenge empowers youth to critically think and use science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to solve issues pertinent to road safety.

A press statement said the Prince Michael International Road Safety Awards recognises outstanding achievement and innovation in the United Kingdom and across the world since 1987.

“Shell Malaysia embarked on road safety advocacy in 1957, refreshed its programme, #ShellSelamatSampai in 2016 and introduced the Varsity Challenge in 2017.

“As part of the programme’s requirement, student teams must conduct baseline studies on the current road safety issues in the country to strengthen their proposition before creating an innovative solution to address the road safety issues,” said the statement.

Shell Malaysia chairman Datuk Iain Lo said, “We are honoured and humbled to receive this prestigious award that recognises the significant progress we have made in advocating road safety awareness through our strategic partnerships with education institutes and relevant government entities.”

He said these alliances and the combination of STEM and road safety awareness had resulted in the empowerment of students, who had worked as a team to create innovative solutions to address the road safety issues faced in the communities they lived in.

“It is truly encouraging to see our upcoming talents stepping up and contributing towards a safer nation,” he added.

Shell Varsity Challenge creates a platform for youth to actively participate in mitigating road safety issues within their universities and surrounding communities.

It aims to create road safety innovation projects that would contribute towards achieving zero road related crashes.

The judges who reviewed Shell Malaysia’s winning initiative said, “The innovative approaches taken to attract students to take part and the subsequent level of engagement are impressive.”

Over the last three years, the Shell Varsity Challenge has gained participation from 25 universities throughout Malaysia, with 60 positively impacted road safety innovation project prototypes being introduced.

One of the prototypes is an innovation called ‘Change Lane Alert Assist’ to alert other drivers against potential head-on collisions.

It was successfully built, tested, and installed onto one of the participating university team’s buses.

The device provided an additional 30 per cent improvement to the driver’s front view visibility and the university recorded a 10 per cent reduction in road accidents within campus.

Throughout the Varsity Challenge programme, the organisation has provided student training under the Shell NXplorers workshops that equip youth with the right tools to creatively and critically think when solving complex issues.

Shell Malaysia is currently collaborating with Malaysia Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros), Road Transport Department, Ministry of Science and Technology (Mosti), and the local authorities to enhance the university students’ project prototypes, which may potentially become workable devices to mitigate road safety issues in the country.

This offers the teams a chance to collaborate with experts and obtain technical and industry-expert insights that would eventually contribute towards their road safety project enhancement.

Since 1957, Shell Malaysia has been a strong advocate for the improvement of road safety culture amongst Malaysians.

For more information on #ShellSelamatSampai, visit https://www.shell.com.my/.