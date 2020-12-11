Teenage boy feared drowned in Padas River

BEAUFORT: An 18-year-old boy has been reported missing and feared drowned after he was swept away by strong water currents in Padas River at Kampung Bingkul, here on Thursday.

Beaufort police chief DSP Azmir Abd Razak said search and rescue efforts are still being carried out for Andreanus Ola Kian, an Indonesian boy from Kg Bingkul.

According to Azmir, the victim had earlier walked to a friend’s house that was located across Padas River, by crossing a bridge around 3.30 pm on Dec 10.

“It is believed that the victim then borrowed the friend’s boat to go home around 5 pm.

“As he reached the riverbank, water started filling the boat and the victim yelled for help, which alerted one of his siblings.

“When the victim’s brother reached the riverbank, the victim was nowhere to be found,” said Azmir, adding that police believed the victim had been swept away by the water currents.

A search and rescue (SAR) operation was mounted for the missing boy by the Beaufort Fire and Rescue personnel and villagers at 6 pm the same day.

The SAR operation was however called off on Thursday evening due to nightfall and resumed again at 6 am Friday.

At press time, the victim has still not been found, said Azmir.