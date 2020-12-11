Upgrading of Miri Port to deepen its waterways should be top priority, says Dr Ting

MIRI (Dec 11): Former Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon is calling on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to resolve the longstanding problem of Miri Port, which he states has been losing around RM7 million in revenue annually for the past 20 years.

In a press conference held at DAP headquarters in Pujut today, Dr Ting said that the problem should have been resolved many years ago, and wondered why it took the state government so long to overcome the issue, which was the shallow waterways.

Presently the waterways are less than two metres deep, whereas it needs at least five metres or eight metres deep during high tide.

“It should involve around RM500,000 to tackle the issue of the shallow waterways. It has to be done because Miri Port is losing money,” he said.

Dr Ting alleged that the government does have the allocations to do so, saying that it has been approving the budget to build the Lawas airport at RM480 million, Tunoh airport costing RM193 million and a short take-off and landing airport (STOLport) in Spaoh costing RM108 million.

Hence, he sees no reason as to why the state government was hesitant in developing Miri Port. especially to deepen its waterways.

“Miri Port is much more important because a lot of people will benefit from it, economically. With the present condition, the port cannot be fully utilised to it maximum capacity,” said Dr Ting.

Because of the shallow waterways, Dr Ting added that many big vessels would use Bintulu Port for the loading and unloading of cargo.

This resulted in high transportation costs, which are then passed on to the consumers.

“At the end of the day, it will burden the people. Abang Johari as the chief minister must look for solutions to this problem because if it is solved, it will not only benefit Miri city, but also its people,” said Dr Ting.