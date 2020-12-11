Woman killed, two seriously injured in Lahad Datu crash

LAHAD DATU: A 25-year-old woman was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in an accident involving a Nissan Grand Livina and Toyota Revo at Km36 Jalan Lahad Datu-Tawau on Thursday night.

It was learnt that the Toyota Revo driven by the woman was heading for Tawau from Sandakan while the Nissan Grand Livina was heading to Lahad Datu from Tawau.

In the 6.30 pm incident, police investigation found that the Toyota Revo driver had lost control of his vehicle which caused it to enter the opposite lane and collide with the Nissan Grand Livina.

“Following the incident, the 59-year-old Grand Livina driver and his wife, 36, as well as the Toyota Revo driver suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital in an ambulance and public vehicle.

“However, the woman died while receiving treatment,” he said, adding that initial police investigation found that the incident was caused by the negligence of the Toyota Revo driver.

Rohan said police are still conducting further investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and urged those who witnessed the incident to contact Insp. Muhammad Rasul at 089-881 255 (ext 414).

Rohan also reminded road users to always be cautious and comply with the law to avoid any untoward incident.