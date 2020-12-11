Yong assumes POIC chairmanship

KOTA KINABALU: Former Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee has been appointed as the Chairman of state-owned POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd, the developer of POIC Lahad Datu.

Yong, 62, takes over his new role from his Senator Datuk Donald Mojuntin in a handing over ceremony held on Wednesday.

POIC Lahad Datu, set up in 2005, encompasses an area of about 4,400 acres, and represents the Sabah government’s determination to promote economic diversification through palm oil downstream activities and other downstream activities.

With a comprehensive port infrastructure consisting of a dedicated terminal for dry bulk, liquid, barges and containerised cargo, the company is seeking to leverage its location along the Lombok-Makassar shipping route and centrality within BIMP-EAGA (Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area) to become a logistics hub for the ASEAN growth polygon.

Yong, who was Chief Minister from May 1996 to May 1998 and Minister of Industrial Development from 1990 to 1994, acknowledged the potentials of POIC Lahad Datu and the need to optimise infrastructural assets to grow the Sabah economy.

“I look forward to working with the management to explore avenues to grow POIC, optimise its strategic location within BIMP EAGA and attract foreign investments,” he said.

Present at the handing over included officials of POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd led by its Chief Executive Officer, Gwendolen Vu, BEBC Chairman of Sabah Chapter, Carl Mosoom and officers of Yong’s office.

Meanwhile, Mojuntin said he was confident that Yong’s known commitment to the interest of Sabah augurs well for POIC Sabah.