‘Ziarah Keluarga programme helped 1,700 families this year’

KUCHING: The Ziarah Keluarga programme under the Department of Women and Family Development Sarawak (JWKS) has helped a total of 1,700 families from various backgrounds in the state this year.

Stating this when visiting families in Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Flats yesterday, Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the Ziarah Keluarga programme is an effort by the Sarawak Women and Family Council together with other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to help the poor and needy.

“The contributions were also channelled through the Society for Kuching Urban Poor (SKUP) and Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching which is to be distributed to those who really need them,” she added.

Fatimah’s visit to the MBKS Flats was part of the Ziarah Keluarga programme, during which assistance was given to 25 needy families living in the flats.

During the visit, Fatimah said the JWKS had indentified children from needy families who are disabled and in need of welfare assistance.

“After visiting the MBKS Flats, we also went to Kampung Kudei, Sri Wangi Flats and Kampung Selipar Putus to give contribution. We gave contribution to 25 families living in each area,” she said.

On the children with disabilities, she recommended that they be brought to the One-Stop Early Intervention Centre (OSEIC) for proper diagnosis and intervention.

“We must make sure that they do not stop going to school, and regardless of how hard it is, we will try to help them which is why I also advised their parents or caretakers to send them to the OSEIC,” she said.

On a related matter, Fatimah said a Welfare Department (JKM) counter will assist those wishing to rent MBKS flats, but priority would be given to families really in need.

She said JKM will be working together with MBKS on the matter.