2 SK Temong pupils win ‘Best Film By Popular Jury’

KUCHING: Two Primary 5 pupils of SK Temong, Serian won the ‘Best Film By Popular Jury’ in the primary school category at the ‘Festival de Cinema Escola de Alvorada’ (FECEA) or Alvorada International Schools Film Festival recently.

Macgres Sawet and Nabiatul Dania Zulfiqa Mohd Zulfadhli won in a short animation film called ‘Batuh Bijanji’ (Promise Stone) in Bidayuh. They were guided by two teachers, Wan Zulfadli Ad-Dinnie Wan Azmi and Mohd Reduan Patah.

“We are happy for our two pupils, Macgres and Nabiatul Dania in winning the award,” said Wan Zulfadli when contacted yesterday.

He said the pupils took 10 days to produce the film using the rotoscoping technique that animators use to trace over motion picture footage, frame-by-frame, to produce realistic action. The project was started last year after they attended a Digital Storytelling Animation workshop organised by the State Education Technology Division, Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research, and Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA).

He added the project which came under their Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Club was also monitored by senior assistant (co-curriculum) Stanley Ngawah and approved by headmaster Cleveland Raden.

Elaborating on the film, he said it was about two friends, Bibi and Sarah who became friends after a meeting while Sarah was grieving.

“Bibi promised to take care of their friendship like the ‘batu seremban’ stones in her hands until they had to leave each other as she had to further her studies overseas. Bibi felt sad as each letter she sent to Sarah was never replied.”

Wan Zulfadli said the festival was held online and the voting was held from Nov 17 to 28 at FECEA RS YouTube channel.

The award presentation was also held online via ‘Google Meet’ on Nov 28, and the trophy was sent by post.

The film was also shortlisted for the ‘Best Animation (Primary School) Award but did not win.

‘Batuh Bijanji’ was also named one of the best 11 Asia short films in 2019 under the #SubmitYourFilm iniative by an online film website, Asian Movie Pulse.

FECEA is a festival that recognises audiovisual works at the school level.