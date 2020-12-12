429 new cases, four more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 429 new Covid-19 cases today, while 281 patients were discharged, revealed Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

In a written statement today, he also reported four deaths in Sandakan (3) and Tuaran (1).

The total number of cases in Sabah to date stands at 32,495 cases.

“There are also 1,846 patients receiving treatment, with 609 in hospitals and 1,237 in Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU is 61, and 17 patients need ventilation aids,” he said in the statement, adding that Beluran, a red zone district is now an orange zone.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has also detected a new Covid-19 cluster in Tawau called Kluster Bukit Gemuk with two infections yesterday, making it 10 cases in total.

This cluster was detected through the contacts’ screening from the symptomatic index.

The high number of cases today was from the screening at the Kluster Rumah Merah at the Menggatal Temporary Detention Center (PTS) which recorded 112 cases.

Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of daily cases today, with 161. Lahad Datu was the second highest (97) followed by Tuaran (40), Penampang (36), Sandakan (35), Tawau (21), Keningau, Semporna and Pitas (6 each), Kota Belud and Papar (5 each), Putatan (4), Tambunan (3), Kudat (2) and Kalabakan and Kinabatangan (1 each).

Of the 429 positive Covid-19 cases recorded, 213 cases (49.7%) were from new and existing cluster screening, 124 cases (28.9%) were due to close contact screening in 14 districts, 44 cases (10.8%) of symptomatic screening, community screening of 23 cases (5.3%) and 25 cases (5.8%) were from other categories.

Masidi also added that the total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital is 1,029 units.

Meanwhile, at the PKRC are 5,566 units making a total of 6,595 units. The percentage of bed use today was 27.99%.