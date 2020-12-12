8 illegal immigrants ordered to turn back after attempting to enter S’wak

KUCHING (Dec 12): A total of eight illegal immigrants were ordered to return to their own country when they were allegedly caught trying to enter the country between Dec 10 and today at 12pm.

First Division Infantry Malaysia (1 Div) in a statement today said the first case took place at a ‘lorong tikus’ (illegal pathway) in Balai Ringin around 3pm on Dec 10 where two illegal immigrants, one male and one female, from Kampung Jangkang, Indonesia were found to be without any valid travel documents and were allegedly trying to enter the country.

The second case took place around 11pm on Dec 11 in Tebedu where a total of five illegal immigrants from Entikong, Indonesia tried to sneak into the country via a lorong tikus. All were found to be without valid travel documents.

The latest case, was around 12pm today when a male illegal immigrant was found to be walking towards a roadblock in Serikin, Bau.

He was stopped and checked which revealed that he did not possess any valid identification card and travel documents.

All eight immigrants were respectively told to return to their own country after police reports were lodged against them.

It was also learnt that all of the illegal immigrants were intending to travel to Kuching for job employment.

The statement also said that early this month, five illegal immigrants were arrested, two of which were in Tebedu, Serian.

Meanwhile, the First Division Infantry Malaysia said they are fully committed to carry out their duties by safeguarding the nation from border crimes.