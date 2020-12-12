Action taken against 4 cops for marrying without permission

KOTA BHARU: Four police personnel from the Kelantan police contingent have been subjected to disciplinary action this year for tying the knot without obtaining permission from their superiors, said state police chief DCP Shafien Mamat.

He said that it is an offence for any police officer and personnel to tie the knot without obtaining permission from the department heads.

For the Kelantan contingent, permission from the state police chief or his deputy is required, he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

“Usually, if any police personnel is planning to get married then we will do a background check whether the spouse-to-be has a criminal record,” he said, adding that five personnel were found to have committed a similar offence last year.

“If the individual is found to be a criminal or in the wanted list, it will definitely cause problems. If we need to, then we will reject the application,” he said.

Shafien added that the four cases (marrying without permission) were among 53 offences involving police personnel recorded in the state this year.

Other offences are involvement in criminal activities (11 cases), drugs (9), corruption (seven), absenteeism (two) and various other offences.

He said that of the total cases reported, 14 cases have been subjected to disciplinary action.

He also stressed that the police will never compromise with such offences and anyone involved will have to bear the consequences if proven guilty.

Among the disciplinary actions that can be imposed on personnel and officers involved include dismissal, demotion, salary cuts, fines, warnings and reprimands, he said.