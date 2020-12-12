Covid-19: 1 new case in Sarawak today classified as imported case

KUCHING (Dec 12): Sarawak recorded one new imported Covid-19 case in Kuching today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

The new case brought the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,075.

The case involves a local Sarawakian woman who has returned from Kota Kinabalu. She is a student at Universiti Malaysia Sabah who came back on December 11 via Kuching International Airport.

The case has been screened for Covid-19 in Sabah using the RTK Antigen test on December 9 as a condition for permission to travel out of Sabah.

However, RTK Antigen testing at that time was to be not reactive to Covid-19, and the case was allowed to travel back to Sarawak.

Upon arriving at Kuching International Airport, she has undergone Covid-19 screening and was checked into a quarantine centre for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The rT-PCR test result of the case was found to be positive for Covid-19 on December 12.

The case did not experience any signs or symptoms of infection and has been admitted to the isolation ward at Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, SDMC has declared the end of the Jalan Abell Cluster in Kuching after no new cases were recorded in a period of 28 days since the last positive case was detected. The cases involved in this cluster were 15 people, including the index case.

There is also no new cluster, with currently active clusters in the state numbering at three, namely Besi Cluster, Greenhill Cluster and Wisma Saberkas Cluster. All of them are in Kuching.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that there were no recovery and discharged cases recorded today.

“As of today, 1,043 or 97.02 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of 13 cases are still being treated at hospitals’ isolation wards. Out of that, 11 are at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), one in Miri Hospital and one in Bintulu,” it said.

There were 10 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) reported for the day, and one is still awaiting lab result, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 10,944 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there are 538 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine Saturday. This brings the total of current PUS to 4,419 individuals at 41 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 38,444.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 1.77 per cent of total cases.

Serian and Kuching districts are still yellow zones as there was a total of three cases of local infection recorded in the last 14 days, with two in Serian and one in Kuching. The other 38 districts in the state remain green.