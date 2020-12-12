Everrise to hold ‘1 Day Price Crush’ tomorrow

KUCHING: Everrise will hold a ‘1 Day Price Crush’ tomorrow (Dec 13) at its Padungan, Mile 4, BDC, Green Heights Mall, CityONE, Plaza Merdeka, and Vivacity Megamall outlets.

A press release said in order to reward its valued customers for their long-term support, Everrise will present a great variety of products at the most attractive market prices to meet customer needs.

Customers can enjoy great savings on selected fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, dried food, and daily groceries.

Besides that, customer will also enjoy unbelievable bargains on the household products with irresistible discounts on kitchen utensils, plastic-ware, and many more in the department store.

This time, customers will definitely enjoy more valuable rewards and a pleasant shopping experience.

Opening hours for Padungan and Mile 4 are from 9.30am to 9.30pm daily, for Green Heights Mall from 9.30am to 10pm daily, BDC from 8.30am to 10pm daily, and from 10am to 10pm daily at CityONE, Plaza Merdeka, and Vivacity.

For further information, check out the ‘1 Day Price Crush’ advertisement tomorrow (Dec 13) and on Everrise’s official Facebook page or Telegram channel.