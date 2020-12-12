Fazzrudin rebuts See: Petros’ role a boon to Sarawak

KUCHING: The commercial agreement signed on Dec 7 will enable Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) to play a bigger role in the oil and gas industry through collaboration with Petronas, said Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

At the same time, it will provide wider employment opportunities in the state, he added.

Noting a recent criticism from Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How on the commercial agreement, Fazzrudin said that it appeared that See is currently in denial of the government’s efforts to obtain not only Sarawak’s right to participate in the oil and gas industry, but also to further boost the development of the industry.

“Through YB See Chee How’s argument, it seems that he wants the state government to take drastic and aggressive actions, and does not want to negotiate.

“It is not that easy for us to take over the duties of Petronas straightaway. See should understand that is not as easy as signing an agreement and kicking out Petronas because our country has its legal process,” he said.

Fazzrudin pointed out that if it was as easy as not having to consider the “time factor” as urged by See, why did the latter not take action when he was with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government for 22 months, especially when the matter was stated in the PH Manifesto.

“The state government takes safe and prudent measures and considers various factors before making decisions according to its ability so that at the end of the day, it is the people of Sarawak who will benefit,” he said.

Earlier this week, See, who is also Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council member, had reminded Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg that Sarawak has no time to waste in claiming back the state’s constitutional and legal ownership and autonomy of the state’s territory and natural resources.

“Time is not on our side,” he had said in response to Abang Johari’s statement that only time would tell whether Sarawak had been shortchanged in the commercial settlement agreement between the state government and Petronas.