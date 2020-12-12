Goods with over half-million ringgit worth of unpaid taxes seized in Customs raids

SIBU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized cigarettes, alcoholic beverages and firecrackers estimated to be worth RM119,469.41, during an operation on Wisma Megahat Kapit Bypass here on Dec 1.

Customs Sarawak director Herman Shah Abdullah said the confiscated 17,123.76 litres of various alcoholic beverages, 312,640 sticks of cigarettes, and 21.4kg of firecrackers did not bear any stamp to prove that the goods had undergone customs check.

“The value of unpaid duties is estimated at RM468,814.58,” he said in a statement.

Another separate raid was also conducted on the same day, on a premises in Taman Ixora, Jalan Selirik here, where the Customs enforcement team uncovered 2,890.80 litres of beer of various brands, estimated to be worth RM13,099.16 – with unpaid duties estimated to be worth RM44,107.83.

Herman Shah said from these operations, two men – both locals, aged 48 and 50 – were arrested.

“We believe that both men have been storing these undeclared goods, with the intention of selling them from their respective premises.

“Both cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, for possession of illegal goods.”

In addition, Herman Shah advised the public to notify the nearest Customs office should they come across the trading, storage or movement of undeclared goods – assuring them that all calls and reports would be handled with utmost confidentiality.

The public could also call toll-free Customs line 1-800-88-8855.