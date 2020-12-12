Malaysians seek shopping deals more than other countries globally — Survey

KUCHING: As the holiday season approaches, so do the deals that help shoppers save on gifts for their loved ones and their own shopping needs.

Snap Inc, a camera and social media company that has developed and maintained a number of tech products and services including Snapchat, said based on its recent survey, 31 per cent Malaysian respondents said sales/deals get them to shop more during the holidays while 72 per cent Malaysians prefer online shopping to physical store, second highest after Indonesia

“On average, a quarter of Snapchatters across the globe like to shop when there are sales/deals to be had, mostly notably in Malaysia (31 per cent) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) (26 per cent),” it said in a press statement.

“There is also strong global interest in supporting smaller or local brands over larger, national brands, particularly among Snapchatters in the US, Australia, Norway, India, and Malaysia,” it added.

The pandemic precautions have already caused Snapchat users to adjust their shopping behaviours and habits, it said.

“One-third of Snapchatters globally report that they are making more purchases on their phones than they previously had, led by 52 per cent in the UK, 50 per cent in Indonesia, 48 per cent in the Netherlands. Malaysia comes in close at 42 per cent,” it noted.

Buying online is the preference in a majority of countries, especially in markets like Malaysia (72 per cent), the UK (71 per cent), and in the Netherlands (69 per cent), and contactless pick-up and delivery has appealed to those in the Netherlands (44 per cent), the UK (37 per cent) and Malaysia (35 per cent).

Snapchatters globally have a number of favourite large retailers they like to buy from, including Nike, Amazon, Adidas, and Zara.

Aside from that, the survey showed that the holiday shopping experience is inherently social for many Snapchatters.

“They often get their friends’ opinions before they buy things, and 36 per cent of Malaysians say that their friends rely on them when deciding what to buy or use,” Snap explained.

“In this digital age, recommendations are becoming easier to come by. People are using Snapchat as a platform to consult friends and family throughout their buying journey – from sending Snaps while they browse, to sending Snaps to friends to gauge their opinions, to sending Snaps about the products they are considering purchasing.

“This year’s holiday season may look different than years past, but Snapchatters around the globe are ready to take advantage of special shopping events to score deals for family and friends.

“Mobile shopping and contactless pickup offer safe, socially distanced workarounds for holiday shopping already in effect by many Snapchat users around the globe. And while many are currently unable to see their friends in person, Snapchatters are still reaching out to friends for advice on what to buy or use.

“It’s safe to say that 2020 is the holiday season no one asked for, but Snapchatters around the globe are primed to shop, celebrate, and connect with loved ones nonetheless,” it said.