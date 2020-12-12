MDMC to assist spa and wellness centres to absorb cost of swab test

MIRI: Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting applauds Miri Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) for taking the initiative to assist operators and owners of spa and wellness centres in absorbing the cost of compulsory Covid-19 swab test for its local employees.

“The MDMC has taken the initiative with the Ministry of Health and Miri City Council (MCC) in ensuring that all staff members and masseurs in these centres here undergo swab testing following the decision of the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in allowing spa and wellness centres to resume operation.”

Ting, who is also SUPP secretary general and Piasau assemblyman, also hoped that operators and owners of those centres would fully comply with measures put in place for the safety of their workers.

He hoped that other divisions would follow similar initiatives as such efforts could largely reduce the burden of the operators in facing the trying times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the assistance only applies to Sarawakians. Non-Sarawakians and foreigners would have to pay the cost of the swab test.

“For the swab test, spa and massage centres must collect and fill application forms taken from Miri Resident Office or MCC office.

“The duly filled form must be passed to MCC as the lead agency for processing.

“It will then inspect to see whether the centre is ready with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“MCC will then compile the list of staff members or masseurs and pass the file to CDC Ops Room.

“It will then arrange for the swab test by appointment at Miri Indoor Stadium and then they will pass the results to MCC,” Ting said.

He added the MCC would then compile the inspection report as well as the swab reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rT-PCR) tests report, and pass it to the Resident Office.

Once everything is in order, the Resident Office will issue a letter of ‘approval to operate’ to the centres allowing them to resume operation.

“Though Miri is classified as Green Zone, we must nevertheless remind ourselves that we must continue to practise social distancing, good personal hygiene which includes wearing face

mask in public places,” Ting added.