No need for GPS to have formal charter with PN, BN says Masing

KUCHING (Dec 12): There is no need for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to take part in a formal charter between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and BN, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

However, he said, if the charter is formed, there must be an understanding between GPS and the members of the charter so that they can still work together to implement good policies for the benefit of the country.

“GPS need not join this formal charter, but must have an iron clad understanding with this charter to join hands and implement policies which are good for Malaysia. And when the general election comes, PN, BN and GPS must support each other. Inter party contests among the three must not be allowed.

“In short, PN and its aspirants cannot contest in Sarawak state (DUN) seats, nor can Sarawakians contest in any DUN seats in Malaya.

“This basic understanding must also be adhered to by PN and GPS in the coming general elections,” said Masing.

The Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president was commenting on a statement by Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin yesterday (Dec 11), proposing a formal charter spanning PN, Barisan Nasional and GPS to ensure they jointly contest the next general election.

Hamzah said the formal charter would ensure the continuity of the beneficial policies implemented by their informal cooperation since taking over the federal government from Pakatan Harapan (PH) in March.

He said such a charter would build up Malaysians’ trust and confidence in the stability and ability of the partnering coalitions to govern and develop the country.

The proposed coalition would be founded on the principle of inclusivity, he said when asserting that all participating parties would be given equal room to express their views, regardless of their size and the communities they represent.

Nonetheless, Masing pointed out that the formation of the formal charter would also depend on PN and BN, if they think that it would be better for social and political stability of the country.

“If they feel that such a formal charter is good for Malaysia’s political stability, why not. Political government is formed to establish social and political stability, so that businesses can operate and people can live in peace.

“If these two objectives are achieved, there is no reason why PN and BN cannot be together for the betterment of Malaysia,” said Masing.

Agreeing with Masing, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said it would not be necessary to arrange for a formal charter between PN, BN and GPS as far as the next general elections were concerned which is due in 2023.

“GPS is a coalition of Sarawak based parties and I personally believe these parties and their leaders are focused in protecting and looking after Sarawak’s rights.

“Let the status quo remain whereby GPS parties and MPs will be supportive of PN and BN in the Parliament and Federal Government to ensure that the Federal Government will always be stable,” said the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president.

Abdul Karim said as far as Sarawak politics is concerned, let Sarawak based parties manage it even without the help of friendly PN or BN parties.