NRD in KK, Keningau to operate half day during CMCO

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah National Registration Department (NRD) in Kota Kinabalu and Keningau will be operating half a day during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Its director, Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin in a statement said both the NRD offices at UTC Kota Kinabalu and UTC Keningau will operate every Monday to Friday from 8 am to 2.30 pm.

Khairrul therefore urged the public to plan their time accordingly if they wished to visit the NRD office during the CMCO period, and to continue abiding by the SOP.

Public can also log onto the department’s website at www.jpn.gov.my or visit their Facebook or call its hotline at 088-488 300, 088-488 301 or 088-488 365.

