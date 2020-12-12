Over RM22,000 drugs seized, man held in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: District police arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man and seized 152.55 grams of drugs worth RM22,882.50 from him.

District Police Chief, ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad in a statement yesterday said the arrest and seizure were made when police from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division conducted an Ops Tapis operation at Kampung Bakau at about 12.45 pm.

“Following the arrest of the suspect, the team seized a black-color plastic containing three translucent plastic filled with syabu.

“The suspect also tested positive for drug abuse,” he said, adding that the suspect was now remanded for seven days under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Rohan said this case was investigated under Section 39B of the Dangeorus Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same act.

Meanwhile, Rohan said since January to December 10, this year the Narcotic division had recorded a total of 761 cases with 815 arrests and seized 3,071.2 grams of drugs worth RM180,706.

Rohan also called upon the public to provide any information about drug abuse or trafficking activities in the district.

He said it is important so that prevention measures could be taken with the cooperation from other agencies, especially the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom).

Any information can be reported to the Narcotic hotline at 012-208 7222.