Police cracking down hard on those selling credit reloads for illegal online gambling activities

KUCHING (Dec 12): The district police here will not hesitate to take action against any individuals who are found to be involved in selling credit or monetary reloads for online gambling activities.

Kuching district police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa said they have arrested a total of eight suspects at seven different premises since Dec 7 to the present day.

“We have also disconnected the electricity supply to four of these suspected premises,” said Merbin in a statement today.

The suspects, he said, will be investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

He also warned others to immediately stop selling such reloads for these online gambling websites as police action can be taken under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and the Prevention of Crime Act 1959.

He added that police will continue to monitor these activities while urging the public with any information on illegal online gambling to come forward with any relevant information.

“The identity of those who comes forward to the police will be kept confidential,” he added.