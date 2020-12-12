Remain vigilant even if M’sia gets Covid-19 vaccine, cautions Dr Sim

KUCHING (Dec 12): Sarawakians must remain vigilant and not take things for granted even though the country may be getting its first batch of Covid-19 vaccine next year, said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said that this is because it would take time to achieve 70 per cent of the population vaccinated against the disease and the Chief Minister said to ensure all Sarawakians have access to the vaccine.

“Even with the vaccine coming in, we still cannot take things for granted until 70 per cent of the population is vaccinated, this is to enable the country to achieve the herd immunity threshold,” he said at Vivacity Megamall 5th anniversary celebration today.

He added that during this tough time, he urged everyone to do the necessary and do their part in the fight against Covid-19.

The current low number of Covid-19 cases in the state was due to everyone’s cooperation and they should not let their guard down, he said.

“We have to be alert, otherwise it will be like Sabah. Before September, there were only 13 deaths reported due to Covid-19, but in between October and November, there were more than 200 deaths.

“If you look at the country’s Covid-19 figure, it was 1,800 (new cases) yesterday and the day before 2,200 (new cases) and we are getting closer to 80,000 cases. About half of the positive cases happened in the last four weeks, and about 25 percent of deaths in Malaysia reported was also in the last four weeks,” he said.

He said this was why it is very important for the people to be alert at all times and continue with the ‘new norm’ practices in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, he said that the year has been challenging for everyone including shopping mall operators.

“My ministry and the local council such as Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will try our best to work together with the shopping malls and everyone else through this difficult time,” he said.

He added that the state government is doing all it can to assist Sarawakians by providing special discount on water bills and additional cashback for bill payments via SarawakPay.

He also praised Vivacity for organising the event to bring cheer to folks here during this festive season.

At the event, donation were also presented to Kuching Autistic Association and Kidney Association of Sarawak to help the less fortunate.

Present were MBKS mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and Coramax Mall Sdn Bhd directors Sim Yaw Hang and Alan Sim Yaw Yen.