RM1.25 mln data, device aid for UMS students

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has allocated about RM1.25 million in data plan and device assistance to help B40 students participate in the online teaching and learning process (PdP) more smoothly.

UMS Vice Chancellor, Prof. Datuk Chm. Dr. Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said the allocation involves RM255,420 data plan assistance which will benefit 1,928 students.

Meanwhile, UMS also allocated RM1 million for laptop assistance to 714 eligible B40 students.

This number includes 619 students from Sabah, 37 Sarawak students, and 58 students from Peninsular Malaysia.

For the record, this allocation is obtained from the UMS Student Welfare Trust Fund.

“For data plan assistance, students have received assistance in stages starting last December 8.

“This assistance is one of the six initiatives under UMS Prihatin for all UMS students through the Department of Affairs as a commitment by the university in emphasizing student welfare.”

He said this when delivering a welcoming speech in conjunction with the handing over ceremony of the data and laptop plans for the year 2020, which was done by the UMS board members and chairperson of

Student Welfare Committee, Datin Hajah Nurlaila Said.

According to Taufiq, for laptops, selected students will receive a laptop worth RM1,400 which will be handed over directly to students through the principal after students complete the acceptance form and letter of agreement.

Taufiq added, apart from that, UMS has also spent RM20,000 for Food Bank assistance to students.

This initiative also received contributions from Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and UMS strategic partners.

Another benefit received is the exemption of residential college fees with a total allocation of RM1,991,592 involving 8,792 students.