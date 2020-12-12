Sabah CVLB waives age limit for replacement vehicles in public transport sector

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 12): The Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) has waived the age limit for replacing a vehicle in the public transport sector in Sabah.

“The CVLB in its September meeting deliberated on the matter and reached the decision,” Sabah CVLB chairman Dato’ Chin Kim Hiung disclosed today when responding to enquiries from industry players.

According to Chin, prior to the September meeting, for replacement or transfer of ownership applications, any change of vehicle must be to a vehicle which is either new or not more than 10 years old.

The CVLB decided to set aside this condition to make it easier for permit holders to transfer ownership, or those planning to acquire a replacement vehicle to opt for a used unit that is not necessarily below 10 years old, he added.

“The waiver is applicable to taxis, mini buses, factory buses, other passenger buses, charter buses, express buses and school buses,” Chin said.

Chin said considering the current economic situation and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the decision to waive the condition could help bring some relief to public transport sector in Sabah.